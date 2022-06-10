Biden Jokes About Democrat Political Prisoners During Kimmel Interview

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Owen Shroyer calls out Joe Biden for making jokes about locking up his opponents while political prisoners are currently sitting in cages.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/train-wreck-jimmy-kimmel-cuts-to-commercial-after-senile-biden-trails-off-in-nonsensical-ramble/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/i-think-you-need-to-start-yelling-at-people-jimmy-kimmel-tells-biden/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hear-the-death-threat-left-for-mtg-by-deranged-jimmy-kimmel-fan/
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