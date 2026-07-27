Trump & Iran - History Of American Money - Walz Pardons Pedophile

Trump's Iran ultimatum started a 60-day clock ticking for decisive June strikes, bomber commander reveals





Gen. Jason Armagost commanded June B-2 bomber mission following president's 60-day nuclear deadline





When President Donald Trump drew a red line on Iran’s nuclear program, U.S. bombers immediately began preparing to enforce it, according to the general who commanded June’s strike mission.





And, Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost told Fox News Digital, the operation proved decisive: "We reestablished deterrence, and all of our adversaries watched that."





In the spring, Trump wrote a letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanding "progress" in nuclear talks and offering a 60-day deadline.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trumps-iran-ultimatum-started-60-day-clock-ticking-decisive-june-strikes-bomber-commander-reveals









Survey of 77K Iranians finds majority of nation desires the end of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah





The people of Iran yearn for change — survey says.





Polling released this week by a Netherlands-based independent research group found more than 80% of the 77,000 Iranians surveyed want the Ayatollah to go.





Respondents also overwhelming voiced a desire to see Tehran transition away from the Islamic Republic.





https://nypost.com/2025/08/23/world-news/iranians-want-regime-change-over-ayatollah-islamic-republic-survey/









Wholesale inflation fell in August — smashing economists’ expectations — as President Donald J. Trump continues to make good on his promise to tame inflation.





https://www.whitehouse.gov/releases/2025/09/president-trump-has-crushed-bidens-inflation-crisis/









American Currency before the Federal Reserve System





The First Bank of the United States (1791) and Second Bank of the United States (1816) were the two precursor banks to the Federal Reserve System in the United States. They were responsible for issuing the small quantity of paper currency that circulated in the early years of the United States. After the Second Bank of the United States closed in 1836, the dominant form of currency became private bank notes issued by state-chartered commercial banks (normally redeemable on demand for gold or silver).





https://ebrary.net/10558/business_finance/american_currency_federal_reserve_system









The Supreme Court Rules That The Federal Reserve is Unconstitutional





https://thejohniverse.substack.com/p/the-supreme-court-rules-that-the









Minnesota's Democrat Governor Tim Walz pardons illegal migrant PEDOPHILE who raped girl aged 10 to stop the predator from being deported





The Democrat was part of a three-person panel that granted clemency to Tou Lue Vang, 42, who was set to be sent back to Laos due to his horrific child sex crimes.





https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15947663/Tim-Walz-pardon-pedophile-Tou-Lue-Vang-Minnesota.html