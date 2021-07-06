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BREAKING: THEY WANT EVERYONE TO WEAR THIS "NEW COVID MASK". - Unbelievable!
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300 views • July 06, 2021
Here's another soon to be mandated "new mask" with self sensor. Check it out. it's supposed to provide "accurate" Covid result. Seriously? Just hop on through the hoop and then roll over. When will the ridiculousness end?
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