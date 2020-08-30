© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Passio - The True Meaning & Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment - Part 2 - Arms, Needs & Cowardice
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • August 30, 2020
Mark Passio's presentation The True Meaning Of The 2nd Amendment, Part 2: Arms, Needs & Cowardcie, was originally given in Philadelphia, PA on June 26, 2018 as part of the Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks.
In this presentation, Mark discusses how ALL weapons of any kind are included as part of the 2nd Amendment’s protection against the infringement of our Natural Right to Self-Defense. He explains that the true need for practical defense against government’s encroachment upon human rights ALWAYS trumps the perceived psychological “need” to “feel safe.” Mark goes on to examine the cowardice that underlies most human beings’ fear of Self-Defense and Rebellion.
Videographer: Sean McCann
Associate Producer: Leiha Boone
Video Editor: Mark Passio
In this presentation, Mark discusses how ALL weapons of any kind are included as part of the 2nd Amendment’s protection against the infringement of our Natural Right to Self-Defense. He explains that the true need for practical defense against government’s encroachment upon human rights ALWAYS trumps the perceived psychological “need” to “feel safe.” Mark goes on to examine the cowardice that underlies most human beings’ fear of Self-Defense and Rebellion.
Videographer: Sean McCann
Associate Producer: Leiha Boone
Video Editor: Mark Passio
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.