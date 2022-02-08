We don't want their fucking vaccine says PhD in molecular biology

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Pierre Kory, MD says, "We are fighting a war, a war on our health."
Steve Kirsch says, "If the vaccines are so safe and effective, why do the manufacturers need liability protection?"
Robert Malone, MD says, "If there is risk, there must be choice."
Washington, DC "Defeat the Mandates" rally against Vaccine Mandates on Jan 23, 2022.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News