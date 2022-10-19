7 Crystal Vials: Vivid Dream (BEYOND THE VEIL SERIES)

This is the first of the vivid dreams that is being shared. This vivid dream took place at the beginning of the current world crisis. It is being shared to inspire and offer hope. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

