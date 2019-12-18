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"You Have Found NOTHING!": Trump Sends Scathing Letter To Pelosi Slamming "Illegal Attempted Coup"
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15 views • December 18, 2019
by Tyler Durden
n a six-page letter to Speaker Pelosi, President Trump rages against The Democrats' "attempted coup," blasting that "there was more due process at The Salem Witch Trials."
“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both. You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” Trump wrote.
“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”
“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” he added.
The letter comes on the eve of the House vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which is widely expected to approve the articles along party lines.
n a six-page letter to Speaker Pelosi, President Trump rages against The Democrats' "attempted coup," blasting that "there was more due process at The Salem Witch Trials."
“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both. You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” Trump wrote.
“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”
“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” he added.
The letter comes on the eve of the House vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which is widely expected to approve the articles along party lines.
n a six-page letter to Speaker Pelosi, President Trump rages against The Democrats' "attempted coup," blasting that "there was more due process at The Salem Witch Trials."
“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both. You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” Trump wrote.
“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”
“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” he added.
The letter comes on the eve of the House vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which is widely expected to approve the articles along party lines.
n a six-page letter to Speaker Pelosi, President Trump rages against The Democrats' "attempted coup," blasting that "there was more due process at The Salem Witch Trials."
“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both. You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” Trump wrote.
“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”
“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” he added.
The letter comes on the eve of the House vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which is widely expected to approve the articles along party lines.
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