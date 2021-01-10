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Simon Parkes : mise à jour du 10 janvier 2021 - Les actualités
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422 views • January 12, 2021
11 janv. 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSReaK1C44M
QUANTUM LEAP TRADUCTION : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwP0vEmq5pgkQ3hKIVh-6-Q
-Pour me soutenir : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/alinealgudo
-Contactez moi afin de recevoir le titre gratuit "Quantum Leap" du jingle des vidéos. Musique 432Hz
à : [email protected]
- SVP abonnez vous à ma chaîne sur Odyssée en cas de censure de Youtube:
https://odysee.com/@quantumleaptraduction:2
Lien source vidéo : https://youtu.be/vzheebPuCGU
QUANTUM LEAP TRADUCTION : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwP0vEmq5pgkQ3hKIVh-6-Q
-Pour me soutenir : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/alinealgudo
-Contactez moi afin de recevoir le titre gratuit "Quantum Leap" du jingle des vidéos. Musique 432Hz
à : [email protected]
- SVP abonnez vous à ma chaîne sur Odyssée en cas de censure de Youtube:
https://odysee.com/@quantumleaptraduction:2
Lien source vidéo : https://youtu.be/vzheebPuCGU
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