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The Keshe Foundation Knowledge Seeker Community
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21 views • June 03, 2021
Throughout the world there are hundreds of millions of ordinary people who have studied the free online teachings of nuclear engineer Mehran Keshe and apply the technology in their daily lives. This is a compilation of 3 min videos from a few of the many KFTV regional producers around the globe who create training videos and plasma news to serve their own communities and connect with the world.
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