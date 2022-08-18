Rosary Labeled Extremist Symbol!!! by Atlantic Magazine - Dr. Taylor Marshall Responds

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Aug 15, 2022 An article recently published at Atlantic magazine claims:“On this extremist fringe, rosary beads have been woven into a conspiratorial politics and absolutist gun culture. These armed radical traditionalists have taken up a spiritual notion that the rosary can be a weapon in the fight against evil and turned it into something dangerously literal."
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzNPPV9-mmA