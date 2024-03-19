Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🤡 US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin - "all of our Security on the line"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
52 views
Published 17 hours ago

🤡 US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin again says Russia is going to attack NATO:

🗣 "Putin will not stop at Ukraine. But as President Biden has said, Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons that it needs to defend itself. Ukraine's survival is on the line. And all of our security is on the line."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket