🤡 US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin - "all of our Security on the line"

🤡 US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin again says Russia is going to attack NATO:
🗣 "Putin will not stop at Ukraine. But as President Biden has said, Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons that it needs to defend itself. Ukraine's survival is on the line. And all of our security is on the line."
