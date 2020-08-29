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CULTS#4 FREEMASONRY DAVID CARRICO
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244 views • August 29, 2020
Welcome! You are listening to teachings from The Vault of Followers Of Jesus Christ. You are about to embark on a journey through time. Our ministry started in 1984 and we’ve recorded almost everything that David’s taught from way back then. Grab some coffee and enjoy!
#FOJCRadio #DavidCarrico #DonnaCarrico
Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL http://www.youtube.com/c/FOJCRadioFollowersofJesusChristRadio
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages
(Sign up for a Free 4-shared Account) here:
http://www.fojcradio.com/archives.htm
and be able to Download any of our - Mp3 - Audios
“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm#Locations
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
#FOJCRadio #DavidCarrico #DonnaCarrico
Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL http://www.youtube.com/c/FOJCRadioFollowersofJesusChristRadio
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages
(Sign up for a Free 4-shared Account) here:
http://www.fojcradio.com/archives.htm
and be able to Download any of our - Mp3 - Audios
“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm#Locations
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
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