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Pizza Esoterica 6 of 8: Katy Perry's "This is How We Do" - "Pizza Slosher's" Collection
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118 views • February 28, 2020
Headlining this 6th video in the Pizza Esoterica series is 2014's, "This is How we Do," a music video by Katy Perry. This puts a big exclamation mark on what we've begun in the bringing of the pizza code into the light of day. This entire production is really a celebration of pizza, of what pizza represents to the illumined undergrounders - and ice cream, and as an incidental reveals the meaning of Pee-Wee Herman's famous bar-top Tequila dance.
Something that the Lord highlighted to us during the production of this video is that they need the "pizza" to raise the power to facilitate the portal opening and to maintain the connections required for a high level of communication with the demonic entities or gods in the underworld realm.
When you see what we're going to show you about what we call the pizza slosher and the supporting imagery and come to grips with how obvious it is when you filter out the noise, you'll wonder how folks can watch this music video over and over and not see what's right in front of them! It's shocking! Like with the 5th installment, we think this video will tie some more things together for you in a satisfying way.
Something that the Lord highlighted to us during the production of this video is that they need the "pizza" to raise the power to facilitate the portal opening and to maintain the connections required for a high level of communication with the demonic entities or gods in the underworld realm.
When you see what we're going to show you about what we call the pizza slosher and the supporting imagery and come to grips with how obvious it is when you filter out the noise, you'll wonder how folks can watch this music video over and over and not see what's right in front of them! It's shocking! Like with the 5th installment, we think this video will tie some more things together for you in a satisfying way.
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