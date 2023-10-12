Dr. Joe Lee MD. Virus' & Antibodies Pt.2. "Starve" Yourself Back to Health

Don't actually starve yourself. We get the second part of our longer discussion, about Dr. Lee's discovery that could change virology and vaccines forever, but most scientists would rather write off the theory and evidence that Joe has shown to countless doctors and politicians.I tried to keep up with Dr. Lee in his explanation of his findings and I can say that it is definitely worth a look. I mean, it's 2023 and all of what we thought we KNEW is now in question.

All of his evidence and letters to various leaders is here in his website.





https://lungvirus.com/introduction