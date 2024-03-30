Create New Account
WavWatch Sound Frequency Watch - Frequencies for Lymes and Alpha Gal
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Published 13 hours ago

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/wavwatch

https://usamedbed.com/sound-frequency-watch/

The WavWatch is a watch that can run up to 1,000 frequencies into the body.

This video discusses frequencies for Lymes disease and Alpha Gal and how the watch works.

Learn more at https://www.usamedbed.com
https://www.healthylifetechnology.com

#wavwatch #lymes #alphagal #soundfrequency

