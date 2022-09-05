Mark Passio Interview - Flat Earth, Veganism, Symbolism, Collapse, Satanism, Survival, Resources!

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Cory - Nature Is The Answer



2,016 views Oct 10, 2021 Alternative View To Moral Veganism: https://pastebin.com/S6hDvsnb https://youtu.be/YJJfd-WdG00 Mark Passio's Website: https://whatonearthishappening.com Mark's View On Veganism (Also Supported By Eric Dubay): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL10d-p2PLQ-L8k5NBhp8jLGT3hJy9p7ub

Note: Eric Dubay, you are welcome to share your perspective in return based on Mark's comments, respectfully of course, as you always do. I appreciate your works too and do not see you as other more mainstream FE providers. I am interested in your comments concerning what Mark brought up. I also don't see FE as a religion, although some people CAN take it as such. I may conduct my own experiments on this channel and I will appreciate more and more perspective as I hear many different angles. I see life as "simply what is", that's why I don't concern myself too much with it, but I do see it as a helpful question and bridge. There is one thing we know for sure, we've been lied to, and statlsm is the root problem. Thank you both, much love. Feel Free To Clip This Video. Learn Natural Law & ACTION: https://www.nita.one Livestream, Ask Any Questions Or Share Your Resources: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Clips): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g

Discord Chat Link: https://www.nita.one/chat All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth #markpassio #interview #occult #occultism #veganism #flatearth #survival #collapse #ogwn #onegreatwork #truegreatwork #universal #timeless #naturallaw Mark Passio Interview Mark Passio Veganism Mark Passio Vegan Mark Passio Flat Earth Mark Passio Nature Mark Passio Survival Collapse Mark Passio Eric Dubay