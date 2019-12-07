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Odin Demands Your Courage For The Last Battle. Hail Odin! Hail Merlin! Hail John the Baptist!
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37 views • December 07, 2019
https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
What would Odin say to us today? From an Asatru Meeting in Omaha, Nebr. 2007. https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/intelligence-report/2007/norse-god-odin-visits-neo-nazi-anti-immigration-rally-after-party-omaha-neb ("Watch Ryder": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTmO_4d9jIQ)
It has always fascinated me to hear reports from people who have met Odin personally. Then I read in this german blog (http://erleuchtungspsychologie.de/) of an enlightened person about the role of Odin for all mankind in the end times we are now experiencing. His contribution to our liberation is said to be crucial. It is mentioned that the only ones who would have a chance for ascension would be those who are in Buddha and Odin (of all gods). Not those in Jesus interestingly, but those in the Christos-Logos. Wrathful Wotan became wise Odin, so he is capable with his empowered masculine energy of successfully stopping the archontic counterforces. His connection to John the Baptist (of all saints: see the Mandaeans and the Templars https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iwuXeOd39c) and Merlin provide him with divine guidance from the Most High. In the end he shall even kill Leviathan, the demonic Oroboros around our solar system, and thus free mankind.That is why I collected all the encounters with Odin from all over the Internet and summarized them in this compilation: https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Song by "Heilung | LIFA - Krigsgaldr LIVE" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRg_8NNPTD8
Read:
Allfather Odin https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
Alien Parasite - https://archive.org/details/ProjectAvalonHorusRaAsTheArchonticAlienParasite
Nasoraean Gnosis - https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Jesus the Usurper - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iwuXeOd39c
The Templar Revelation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZGq2xPB1Zo&t
What would Odin say to us today? From an Asatru Meeting in Omaha, Nebr. 2007. https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/intelligence-report/2007/norse-god-odin-visits-neo-nazi-anti-immigration-rally-after-party-omaha-neb ("Watch Ryder": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTmO_4d9jIQ)
It has always fascinated me to hear reports from people who have met Odin personally. Then I read in this german blog (http://erleuchtungspsychologie.de/) of an enlightened person about the role of Odin for all mankind in the end times we are now experiencing. His contribution to our liberation is said to be crucial. It is mentioned that the only ones who would have a chance for ascension would be those who are in Buddha and Odin (of all gods). Not those in Jesus interestingly, but those in the Christos-Logos. Wrathful Wotan became wise Odin, so he is capable with his empowered masculine energy of successfully stopping the archontic counterforces. His connection to John the Baptist (of all saints: see the Mandaeans and the Templars https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iwuXeOd39c) and Merlin provide him with divine guidance from the Most High. In the end he shall even kill Leviathan, the demonic Oroboros around our solar system, and thus free mankind.That is why I collected all the encounters with Odin from all over the Internet and summarized them in this compilation: https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Song by "Heilung | LIFA - Krigsgaldr LIVE" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRg_8NNPTD8
Read:
Allfather Odin https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
Alien Parasite - https://archive.org/details/ProjectAvalonHorusRaAsTheArchonticAlienParasite
Nasoraean Gnosis - https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Jesus the Usurper - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iwuXeOd39c
The Templar Revelation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZGq2xPB1Zo&t
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