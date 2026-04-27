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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 42: Beware of the Leaven
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Political leaders are often self-serving and blind to the interests of others and this would describe the Pharisees when they came to Jesus seeking a sign of His divinity. The Son of God abruptly told them the only sign they would receive was that of Jonah and his message of repentance.

Unfortunately, the not-so-subtle hint was lost on them. The God-man called them wicked and adulterous, referring to their embrace of the Kabbalah and the Talmud. The Son of God warned against the leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees because He knew they would attempt to neutralize and destroy His teachings.

Jesus had the ability to read minds; He knew what the disciples thought of Him, but wanted them to openly confess it. Peter responded that the God-man was the Messiah. That revelation knowledge is still true since the Son of God is the foundation and cornerstone of Christianity.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1941.pdf

RLJ-1941 -- DECEMBER 10, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

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Keywords
messiahjesuskabbalahchristianitytalmuddisciplesphariseesson of godpeterjonahsadduceessign of divinitymessage of repentanceleaven of the pharisees
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