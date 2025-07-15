Morning Manna - July 15, 2025 - Proverbs 6:24, James 1:13-15 - The Sin Baby

In today’s sobering Morning Manna, we unpack how temptation conceives sin, and how unchecked desires give birth to destruction. Using Proverbs 6:24 and James 1:13–15, we trace the anatomy of sin—from the subtle lure of flattery to the fatal end of spiritual death. This isn’t just about avoiding immorality—it’s a call to guard the heart, kill sin early, and walk in the fear of the Lord. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart.





