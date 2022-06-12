Secret societies: the Vatican’s Illuminati & satanism in the entertainment industry

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Credits to a brother who understands the dangers of the entertainment industry.





The Vatican’s Illuminati is an extremely dangerous secret society consisting of elitist, filthy rich men and families. It was founded by Adam Weskaupt, a Jesuit and friend of the Vatican, satan’s home.





Along with other secret societies and the Vatican, which has been identified as the first beast of Revelation 13 and is also mentioned in Revelation 17, the Illuminati wants to create a new world order through its allegiance to satan. The United States – the second beast of Revelation 13 – will be made in the image of the beast (Vatican) e.g. a church state and will be very active in ushering a one world government. The numerous FEMA prisons and the presence of guillotines and coffins at these camps are indicative of the future role the United States as a police state through the enforcement of martial law.





The Illuminati has a very twisted 25 step agenda of controlling, manipulating and decreasing the world’s population and resources through subversive, satan-inspired means of triggered disasters, calamities and other fear-mongering tactics leading up to the creation of a one world government – including a one world religion, military, financial and economic system – with the antichrist pope leading the charge with satan’s support.





The antichrist pope will support Sunday laws in contradiction to the 7th day Sabbath of God and will promote a false sense of peace and security when sudden destruction will fall upon the human race, who by then, will have rejected the Most High and His law.





The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast – enforced Sunday worship – rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one according to Revelation 14:9-10.





The Vatican beast says the following about its mark:





“Sunday is our MARK of our authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter the fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obeying the satan-inspired beasts of Revelation 13, including the Vatican and the United States and their one world government and false religious system.





Make the right choice: let go of satan’s Hollywood and the entertainment industry and put your complete faith in Christ, keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit and you’ll have eternal life (Matthew 19:17).





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].