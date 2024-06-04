Karmatic – I Do Not Consent (Free Radio edit) [FULL VIDEO]

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Karmatic - I Do Not Consent (Free Radio edit) [2023]

https://k-rmatic.bandcamp.com/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -





I do not consent to your vaccine's that do not vaccinate

I do not consent to your mass quarantines and lock downs

I do not consent to you isolating the fit and well

I do not consent





I do not consent to your vaccine's that harm and kill

I do not consent to your forced and coerced drug trials

I do not consent we just say "No, No, Just say no!"

I do not consent





I do not consent to your cover ups and fact checked lies

I do not consent

I do not consent to you concealing the truth and deaths you've caused

I do not consent





I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%

I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% that control it all





I do not consent to your mass surveillance and spying on the public

I do not consent while you freely meet, plot and scheme

I do not consent to your lies, corruption, mind and thought control

I do not consent





I do not consent to your attempts to brainwash, manipulate and falsify

I do not consent to your misinformation, your disinformation

I do not consent to you changing the meaning of words

I do not consent





I do not consent to you labeling facts as theories

I do not consent

I do not consent to you ignoring proof and disregard as baseless

I do not consent





I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%

I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% that aren't content





I do not consent to your genocides and your holocausts

I do not consent to the lives you sacrifice and steal

I do not consent to your satanic rituals and beliefs

I do not consent





I do not consent to your torture and abuse

I do not consent to your slavery, war and oppression

I do not consent you cruelly seek more and more and more and more and more

I do not consent





I do not consent to your master-race, to your eugenics you use to further your aims

I do not consent

I do not consent to your ethnic cleansing and to your social cleansing

I do not consent





I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%

I do not consent to your 1% that aren't content til they own it all

I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%

I do not consent to your 1% that aren't content til we own nothing at all





I do not consent to serving you

To being your slave

To serving you

I do not consent to being your slave

To serving you

To being your slave





I do not consent to your 1%

99% can take back control

I do not consent

We are majority, they're the minority, it's time for us to show





I do not consent to serving you

To being your slave

To serving you

I do not consent to being your slave

To serving you

To being your slave





I do not consent





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Video made with FL Studio ZGameEditor Visualizer plugin

Effect author credits:

TextTrueType - Ville

WaveSimple, CubesGrasping - Jph Wacheski http://jph_wacheski.itch.io/

HUD Text – Rado1