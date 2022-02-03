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Silent War Ep. 6161: FDA APPROVES GENOCIDE & Corporate Complicity, DISBAND DOE, Trucker Strike.
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333 views • February 03, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Wisconsin Spice Company Loses 40,000 Customers After its CEO Called All Republicans “Racist”.
FDA Grants Moderna Full Approval to its COVID-19 Vaccine.
Reuters even changed a headline to make it less obvious that Ivermectin is an effective antiviral cure for Covid.
Biden Regime RESCINDS Deportation of Illegal Alien Who Killed 19-Year-Old Girl in New Program to Reduce Removals.
Commie Pope Says Taxation is important Tool for “Wealth Redistribution”.
Members of Congress are seeking to pass H.R. 899 and S. 323, which would terminate the unconstitutional and Deep State-controlled Department of Education (DoE).
Canadian farmers break through police barricades to support Truckers who blocked the US CANADA highway.
Quebec Scraps Planned Tax On Unvaccinated Residents Amid Growing Backlash.
Joe Biden: “The Constitution is Always Evolving Slightly”.
Outraged Citizens Surround Pfizer Headquarters In Paris: ‘Assassins!’.
Vaccine Registry and Forced Quarantine bills being discussed in Illinois.
PayPal Crashes Most On Record After Shutting Millions Of "Bad Actor" Accounts, Abandons Long-Term User Goal.
The Hershey Company has begun to purge the unvaxxed as well.
And The United Food and Commercial Workers union is reportedly forcing grocery story workers to publicly disclose their "clear" status when they come to work.
All of this, and more.
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www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
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Wisconsin Spice Company Loses 40,000 Customers After its CEO Called All Republicans “Racist”.
FDA Grants Moderna Full Approval to its COVID-19 Vaccine.
Reuters even changed a headline to make it less obvious that Ivermectin is an effective antiviral cure for Covid.
Biden Regime RESCINDS Deportation of Illegal Alien Who Killed 19-Year-Old Girl in New Program to Reduce Removals.
Commie Pope Says Taxation is important Tool for “Wealth Redistribution”.
Members of Congress are seeking to pass H.R. 899 and S. 323, which would terminate the unconstitutional and Deep State-controlled Department of Education (DoE).
Canadian farmers break through police barricades to support Truckers who blocked the US CANADA highway.
Quebec Scraps Planned Tax On Unvaccinated Residents Amid Growing Backlash.
Joe Biden: “The Constitution is Always Evolving Slightly”.
Outraged Citizens Surround Pfizer Headquarters In Paris: ‘Assassins!’.
Vaccine Registry and Forced Quarantine bills being discussed in Illinois.
PayPal Crashes Most On Record After Shutting Millions Of "Bad Actor" Accounts, Abandons Long-Term User Goal.
The Hershey Company has begun to purge the unvaxxed as well.
And The United Food and Commercial Workers union is reportedly forcing grocery story workers to publicly disclose their "clear" status when they come to work.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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