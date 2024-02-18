Create New Account
EYE OF GOD. THE EXPERIMENT
ALLATRA TV
“The Eye of God” experiment. About hidden reserves and superabilities of a human. A look inside oneself. Assessment of inner states. Motivation to work on oneself and responsibility for one’s future and the future of the entire humankind. Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#EyeofGod #LatestTechnology #SuperabilitiesofaHuman

