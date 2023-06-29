I found Riche right next to a big lake, looking at his red eyes I knew he'd been here a long time

Pitiful Animal





June 28, 2023





In the dry grass next to a large lake, I found Riche.

His whole body was drenched from the rain last night.

The boy's body was constantly shaking from hunger and cold.

He was about 6 to 7 months old and he was probably been in that state for about 4 days already.

Looking into Riche's red eyes, I knew he wanted help.





Riche was being treated at home.

Fortunately, he cooperated very well.

Everything was fine until evening, but by night he started to have a fever.

His skin turned red and he started to feel itchy.

Even though in the afternoon I showered and medicated him.

But that didn't help Riche feel any better.

How pitiful he was

The next day would be a better day, I always hoped for that.





Parasites in Riche's blood were almost gone.

This was our first success.

However, he still maintained the medicinal bath and took medicine to treat scabies.

Riche's skin was slowly healing and new hair was starting to grow as well.

The change in appearance surprised everyone.





Beautiful dog Riche had won a piece of happiness for himself.

He loved a peaceful life sheltered in warmth.

The boy once missed his childhood because of illness.

But it was love and kindness that brought him joy.

At that time, Riche was completely healthy and would surely live happily for the rest of his life.

He was satisfied with what he had, was a good, kind and especially loyal dog.

