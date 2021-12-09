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Dr. David Martin Interview Exposes Moderna, What the Shot Really Is, How It Arrived, What It Means for Us and More.
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3702 views • December 09, 2021
Excerpted from the video series COVID Revealed David Martin goes all the way back to the 90's citing documents and research to show how we arrived at the current COVID pandemic and COVID shot. Explaining how it is not a vaccine and what it is intended to, who is behind it, what it connects us to and more.
Facts and research are pulled together to trace it all to the current alleged pandemic and what it means for all of us. Follow carefully.
Facts and research are pulled together to trace it all to the current alleged pandemic and what it means for all of us. Follow carefully.
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