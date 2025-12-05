Great Tribulation: Satan's Great wrath Verses God's Great Wrath.

The righteous are killed off by the devil before God's wrath begins to be poured out without mixture for his part of great tribulation. The god of this world is the devil, he gets to prove himself in great tribulation to show God he can be worshipped as God by the whole world, this includes him targeting the elect as his pride means he wants no one alive in his kingdom not worshipping him as God.





Sorry if the video footage is distorted, I am trying to deal with low storage on my laptop, so trying different ways to do videos which means trying to compress them after which also may not upload well here.





My email if you wish to contact me is

[email protected]