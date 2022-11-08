12. “Don't Judge People By Yourself”

“Don't judge people by yourself”
In the ordinary trends
Means that wicked folks are deaf
To the voice of common sense.
But if you’re a man of peace,
Smart and noble, keep in mind:
There are more antipodes,
And don’t miss in your design.
