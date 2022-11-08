Create New Account
12. “Don't Judge People By Yourself”
ZSpoetry
Published 20 days ago

“Don't judge people by yourself”

In the ordinary trends

Means that wicked folks are deaf

To the voice of common sense.

But if you’re a man of peace,

Smart and noble, keep in mind:

There are more antipodes,

And don’t miss in your design.

