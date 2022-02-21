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How to Engage the Safety on an NAA 22LLR
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30 views • February 21, 2022
I got a holder for my phone! Yay! I had a heck of a time trying to figure out how to lock my tiny pistol. The instructions didn't help. I had to go to an online message board to get a decent description of how to do it. That worked. This is how to engage the safety.
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