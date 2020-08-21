© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Jews: Is Trevor Noah Jewish?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • August 21, 2020
I discuss the topic of Blacks who become Jewish. It appears to me that Trevor Noah's father is a "white" Jew, a German Jew from Switzerland. There is the mystery of why his mother, a black Xhosa woman decided to convert to Judaism. Do these Jewish connections explain why the Jews lay off Trevor Noah even when he behaves in an anti-semitic way? e.g. Jokes about running a Jew over in his German car? I also discuss Whoopie Goldberg and her Jewish-sounding name. Something to always watch out for is wealth and Jews. The two go hand in hand.
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-6P
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-6P
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.