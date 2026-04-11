David Morgan and Mike Maloney: What Was Said in Las Vegas During Their Speeches | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

This week, I want to share something a bit different from our usual market-focused discussion.

At the recent Silver Party in Las Vegas, both Mike Maloney and I addressed the group. These remarks were not intended as formal analysis or forward-looking forecasts. Instead, they were an opportunity to acknowledge and thank those who have been part of The Morgan Report and the broader community that has supported this work over the years. This includes YOU!

What follows are those remarks, exactly as they were delivered.

Watch this video on David Morgan and Mike Maloney: What Was Said in Las Vegas During Their Speeches, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption David Morgan and Mike Maloney: What Was Said in Las Vegas During Their Speeches.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join