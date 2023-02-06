Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer SLAMS Biden's handling of Chinese balloon

Former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer SLAMS President Joe Biden & his administration for trying to hide the China balloon from the American people & waiting "until its mission was over" to shoot it down. Also weighing in is Fred Fleitz, former Chief of Staff, Trump's National Security Council.

Source: https://rumble.com/v28gai6-trump-national-security-advisor-slams-bidens-handling-of-chinese-balloon.html



