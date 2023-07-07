Lelantus Spark & Seraphis Presentation at MoneroKon

This is a recording of a presentation Aram Jivanyan gave at MoneroKon about Firo's new and cutting edge privacy protocol: Lelantus Spark. Aram not only goes in depth about Lelantus Spark & Seraphis, but also covers research in planned improvements on this extraordinary privacy cryptographic technology!
This is a clip of a recording made with permission from Monero Community Workgroup at Monerokon. "MoneroKon Day 2-7" by Monero Community Workgroup and licensed under Creative Commons Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl4urDoQqwY&t=2748s
