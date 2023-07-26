Create New Account
Fmr F/A-18 Pilot Testifies at the UFO Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

NEW – Fmr. F/A-18 Pilot Ryan Graves Testifies at the Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)


"As we convene here, UAP are in our airspace but they are grossly underreported. These sightings are not rare or isolated – they are routine."


@uncertainvector


https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1684215112524087299?s=20

Keywords
washington dccongressional hearingbombshellufo whistleblowers

