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MARIA ZAKHAROVA Critizes US State Department - BLOCKING BANK ACCOUNTS of RUSSIAN JOURNALISTS. 060822
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80 views • June 09, 2022
MARIA ZAKHAROVA Critizes US State Department - For Now BLOCKING BANK ACCOUNTS of RUSSIAN JOURNALISTS. 060822
Foreign Ministry Spox Zakharova Criticizes US State Dept for Blocking Journalists’ Accounts
Maria Zakharova called out US State Department spokesman Ned Price directly over the blocking of Russian journalists’ bank accounts, and threatened that Moscow could apply the same measures.
“Transfers to and from Russia are severely restricted. Mr. Price, how do you think they get paid if their accounts are blocked?” Zakharova said in a Wednesday briefing.
She also criticized how RT America was blocked, its app removed from stores and results stripped from search engines: “Are you saying this was private operators who decided this?”
Subscribe to RT News: t.me/rtnews
Foreign Ministry Spox Zakharova Criticizes US State Dept for Blocking Journalists’ Accounts
Maria Zakharova called out US State Department spokesman Ned Price directly over the blocking of Russian journalists’ bank accounts, and threatened that Moscow could apply the same measures.
“Transfers to and from Russia are severely restricted. Mr. Price, how do you think they get paid if their accounts are blocked?” Zakharova said in a Wednesday briefing.
She also criticized how RT America was blocked, its app removed from stores and results stripped from search engines: “Are you saying this was private operators who decided this?”
Subscribe to RT News: t.me/rtnews
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