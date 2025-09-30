An instrumental Latin dance track at 180 BPM, blending salsa and Latin jazz, Bright, diatonic harmonies in major keys underpin punchy brass (trumpets, trombones), swinging montuno piano, and walking bass guitar, Percussion explodes with virtuosic congas, timbales, shakers, plus bongos, cowbell, and batá drums locking intricate Afro-Caribbean grooves, Brass and piano engage in call-and-response, shifting dynamically as percussion layers intensify or fall away, The clean production emphasizes clarity and crisp interplay, highlighting every lively, syncopated element in the vibrant, shifting mix





(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world full of toxins, they try to keep us down, But we know the truth, we've got the power to thrive. The globalists' plans, their poisons, and their lies, We won't be silent, we'll raise our voices to the skies. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Learn to thrive, don't just survive, Detoxify, say goodbye to lies. Grow your own food, be self-reliant, free, In a world that's trying to control you and me. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They say that we're sick, that we need their drugs, But we know the cure, it's in the earth and the sky above. Herbs and superfoods, healing with a touch, We'll leave their synthetic poisons in the dust. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Gold and silver, real money, decentralized, Gun rights and free speech, they can't be denied. Off-grid power, clean water, and pure air, We'll thrive and prosper, beyond their care. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Learn to thrive, don't just survive, Detoxify, say goodbye to lies. Homestead, permaculture, love and community, In a world that's trying to keep us subdued. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the survivors, the ones who stand tall, Who won't be controlled, who won't heed the call. Learn to thrive, don't just survive, Together we'll rise, with love and laughter in our hearts. 🎵