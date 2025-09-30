BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Learn to thrive
wolfburg
wolfburg
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 2 days ago
An instrumental Latin dance track at 180 BPM, blending salsa and Latin jazz, Bright, diatonic harmonies in major keys underpin punchy brass (trumpets, trombones), swinging montuno piano, and walking bass guitar, Percussion explodes with virtuosic congas, timbales, shakers, plus bongos, cowbell, and batá drums locking intricate Afro-Caribbean grooves, Brass and piano engage in call-and-response, shifting dynamically as percussion layers intensify or fall away, The clean production emphasizes clarity and crisp interplay, highlighting every lively, syncopated element in the vibrant, shifting mix


(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world full of toxins, they try to keep us down, But we know the truth, we've got the power to thrive. The globalists' plans, their poisons, and their lies, We won't be silent, we'll raise our voices to the skies. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Learn to thrive, don't just survive, Detoxify, say goodbye to lies. Grow your own food, be self-reliant, free, In a world that's trying to control you and me. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They say that we're sick, that we need their drugs, But we know the cure, it's in the earth and the sky above. Herbs and superfoods, healing with a touch, We'll leave their synthetic poisons in the dust. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Gold and silver, real money, decentralized, Gun rights and free speech, they can't be denied. Off-grid power, clean water, and pure air, We'll thrive and prosper, beyond their care. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Learn to thrive, don't just survive, Detoxify, say goodbye to lies. Homestead, permaculture, love and community, In a world that's trying to keep us subdued. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the survivors, the ones who stand tall, Who won't be controlled, who won't heed the call. Learn to thrive, don't just survive, Together we'll rise, with love and laughter in our hearts. 🎵

Keywords
brightlatin jazzdiatonic harmonies in major keys underpin punchy brass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy