Emergency Broadcast - Harry Vox - 720p - P2

I apologize for the quality of the sound and video tracks, but it was a long show and I had to split and then to convert it into two different parts.

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This Plandemic is the ticket to an easy takeover of our society by every Israeli intelligence linked "security" company and every Jewish controled hedge fund and private equity firm who wants to make a buck!

And the heads of our military and intelligence agencies are in on the game!

With so much money being made, there's no stopping them - our country has been sold out by its own "leaders."

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