X22 Financial Report Ep. 2895a - [CB] Tested The Waters, [CB]/[WEF] Played Their Hand, Big Fail, Trapped
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2895a - Oct 10, 2022

[CB] Tested The Waters, [CB]/[WEF] Played Their Hand, Big Fail, Trapped

The people around the world are feeling the energy crisis, they are now waking up and they know who is responsible. The [CB]/[WEF] played their hand to test the waters and it failed. PayPal stock crashes as people close accounts. The people are waking up and they see the power and control of the banking system should not be centralized.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

