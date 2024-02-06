Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Farmers are our future’ | EU farmer protests pick up in Germany.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2196 Subscribers
Shop now
89 views
Published 13 hours ago

‘Farmers are our future’ | EU farmer protests pick up in Germany. Farmer protests continue across Europe as demonstrators rally in Schweinfurt, Germany, against recent subsidy cuts.


Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com

Keywords
germanyclimate change hoaxwefclimate scamgreat resetnet zerofarmer protests

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket