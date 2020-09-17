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Log Cabin Homestead
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42 views • September 17, 2020
We rent this hand crafted authentic log cabin out by the night as a vacation place, over the years many people from all over the world have stayed here.
This video shows the inside of the log cabin as you step in the front door.
Great for anniversaries, honeymoons, getaways.
To some this cabin is the destination, however there many area attractions with the countless lake, nature trails, festivals and winter sports of all kinds.
logcabinhomestead.com
God bless!
Pray for America!
This video shows the inside of the log cabin as you step in the front door.
Great for anniversaries, honeymoons, getaways.
To some this cabin is the destination, however there many area attractions with the countless lake, nature trails, festivals and winter sports of all kinds.
logcabinhomestead.com
God bless!
Pray for America!
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