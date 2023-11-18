Create New Account
What we know about evacuation of Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital - AJ Newsfeed
Doctors say at about 450 patients have been evacuated and about 120 had to be left behind after Israeli forces gave Gaza’s largest hospital one hour to evacuate. With communications heavily restricted, here’s what we know so far.

