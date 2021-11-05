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Guardians of Wealth: Rothschild and Vatican Scheme to Transform Global Financial System
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206 views • November 05, 2021
Today on TruNews, there are some very unusual news stories to report today. FBI agents raided Project Veritas. Tucker Carlson had emergency back surgery. And vaccinated giraffes died at the Dallas Zoo.
Later, Rick provides a detailed analysis of the plans of Mark Carney and the COP26 climate summit to create a ‘green’ global central bank, reminiscent of the plans of elite bankers, corporate leaders, and industrialists, hand in hand with the Masonic infiltrated Vatican’s, Pope Francis.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/5/21
Later, Rick provides a detailed analysis of the plans of Mark Carney and the COP26 climate summit to create a ‘green’ global central bank, reminiscent of the plans of elite bankers, corporate leaders, and industrialists, hand in hand with the Masonic infiltrated Vatican’s, Pope Francis.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/5/21
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