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Conferencia COMPLETA de MEDICOS POR LA VERDAD 2020
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51 views • July 28, 2021
Conferencia Completa de MEDICOS POR LA VERDAD en 2020, con la participación presencial y virtual de MEDICOS, GENETISTAS y BIÓLOGOS EXPERTOS de varios países, que explican CIENTÍFICAMENTE el FRAUDE DE LAS PCR, los peligros de LAS MARSCARILLAS y los CONFINAMIENTOS masivos, los PELIGROS de las VACUNAS y mucho más.
Algunos de los Expositores: Chinda Brandolino, Natalia Prego Cancelo, Maria Jose Martinez Abarracin, Gaston Cornu Labat, Heiko Schoning y otros más.
Algunos de los Expositores: Chinda Brandolino, Natalia Prego Cancelo, Maria Jose Martinez Abarracin, Gaston Cornu Labat, Heiko Schoning y otros más.
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