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CDS for beginners with Dr.h.c. Andreas Kalcker - Biggest health discovery in over 100 years!
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
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7211 views • March 14, 2022
Everyone needs to learn about this. It will change the entire world.

Andreas gives an overview of CDS, and how it is saving millions and improving health like nothing else.


Andreas's website: https://andreaskalcker.com/

The Universal Antidote: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html

Latest research paper on Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2.pdf

Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 5000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com

We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.

Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/

Other free how-to videos.
G2CU: Information and free help on how to use MMS. Free Zoom Room to help. https://www.miracleofwater.com/

https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.

Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
Keywords
healthmmschlorine dioxidehealingclo2covid-19caronavirusandreas kalckercomusavthe universal antidote
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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