Destruction of Vehicles - Presumably, IRIS-T SLM Air Defense System and a fuel/ammunition Depot for them with Two precise Russian Missile Strikes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Destruction of vehicles from, presumably, the IRIS-T SLM air defense system and a fuel/ammunition depot for them with two precise missile strikes in the area of the village of Ostroverkhovka.

It is reported that the combat control point and launcher were destroyed, but it is impossible to visually determine the type of vehicles more accurately due to the camouflage.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

