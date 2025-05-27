BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Musk: Contractors Stealing the money before it gets anywhere - Elon Musk, DOGE - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 15 hours ago

WATTERS: So they’re just STEALING the money before it gets anywhere

MUSK: There’s layers of stealing… It’s possible that no one got a SEX CHANGE in Guatemala

Do you think DOGE will ever expose all the fraud?

Part 1 video was about: 

USIP tried to delete evidence on expenses

According to DOGE employees, they were able to recover over 1 TB of the Institute of Peace's accounting records after its chief accountant attempted to delete them. 

And the findings will shock you:

"They received $55 million a year from Congress. Any money that went unspent, they would sweep it into a private bank account with no congressional oversight."

