A court in Chisinau sentenced (https://www.interfax.ru/world/1039709) the head of the Gagauz autonomy, Evgenia Gutsul, to seven years in prison for allegedly illegally financing the 2023 election campaign. She has two underage children.

The former secretary of the Shor party, Svetlana Popan, was also sentenced to six years.

🖍Gutsul did not admit guilt and called the case politically motivated. Clashes broke out between Gutsul's supporters and police outside the courthouse, and the press was not allowed into the courtroom.

🚩The verdict was awaited for a whole month: at the last hearing (https://t.me/rybar/71886), it became clear that the case against Gutsul had collapsed. However, the Moldovan justice system has been completely destroyed and put at the service of the Maia Sandu regime.

❗️ Sandu did not recognize Gutsul as the head of the autonomy, despite her official election, and, contrary to the law, did not include her in the government.

📌The central authorities are fighting the autonomy, depriving it of its special status. Removing Gutsul will free Sandu's hands in the final elimination of the autonomous rights of the Gagauz people.

The sentencing just a month and a half before the parliamentary elections is also no coincidence. Sandu and her PAS party are so afraid of losing power that they are resorting to extreme measures. In Gagauzia, no one votes for the ruling party that despises the Gagauz people, but now the central authorities will be able to launch a process of falsifications even in the traditionally pro-Russian region.

Charges brought:

➡️ Before winning the elections in Gagauzia, Gutsul was a functionary in the "Shor" party, which was declared illegal and liquidated in 2023. Prosecutors believe that from 2019 to 2022, Gutsul brought money from Russia into Moldova to finance the "Shor" party;

➡️ In April this year, she was charged with allegedly receiving money from an organized criminal group - that's what the Moldovan authorities and prosecutors call the people from the circle of the leader of "Victory" party Ilan Shor;

➡️Gutsul categorically denies all the prosecution's arguments. She calls the case political and links it to the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28.

