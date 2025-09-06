🔥 Pepe Escobar wraps up Eastern Economic Forum: Key takeaways on Russia’s global strategy

🔶EEF’s focus was on Russia’s Arctic and Far East development, high-tech growth, energy exploration, and connectivity corridors

🔶Vladimir Putin’s metaphors—the dragon, elephant, bear, Amur tiger—signal Russia’s gaze west, east, and south toward Southeast Asia and the Global South

🔶Forum showcased Russia’s energy pivot, rerouting gas from Europe to China, and opportunities for international cooperation, including with the US in the Arctic

🔶Key roundtables focused on the Northern Sea Route

Asia, Eurasia, and the Global South’s rise contrasts sharply with Europe’s ongoing warmongering