Amid the escalation in the Middle East, Kyiv is extremely scared by the unwillingness of its western patrons to continue pumping money into the failing Ukrainian army. While Zelensky is begging for weapons with a vengeance, the Russian military is fulfilling its goal of demilitarization of its unfriendly neighbor.

On the night of April 16, a new wave of Russian strikes pounded Ukrainian rear areas. A series of explosions thundered at the notorious military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region. Russian strikes prevent the Ukrainian military from restoring the infrastructure necessary to host NATO F-16 fighters at the base.

A Ukrainian military training center was reportedly struck in the city of Uman. Explosions thundered near the town of Mirgorod in the Poltava region, where a military airfield is located. More Russian strikes on the Ukrainian military were reported in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The attrition of the Ukrainian air defense is increasing the efficiency of Russian precision strikes, allowing for the deployment of fewer drones and missiles in order to destroy the targets. The Russian military is also launching daytime strikes in the war-torn regions.

On the afternoon of April 15, at least four Russian missiles struck a military training ground near Chuguev in the Kharkiv region. Kiev attempted to hide the real damage, but local sources confirmed large fires and heavy losses. The precision strikes thwarted the rotation of the Ukrainian garrison on the northern Donbass frontlines. The losses provoked a wave of outrage among the Ukrainian military commanders, which supposes the deaths of some high-ranked Ukrainian military officials.

More Russian strikes destroyed targets in Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In response, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are pounding civilian areas in an attempt to reach at least some military or industrial facilities. Since the Russian air defense is more and more effectively fighting Ukrainian drones, Ukrainians are forced to invent new ways to launch the attacks. On April 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a Ukrainian small-sized air balloon was destroyed in the border Kursk region. The new Ukrainian invention failed to fulfill its task.

At the same time, Kiev is still hatching plans to destroy the Crimean Bridge. As was the case with the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, now Ukrainian military officials and the MSM are again talking about their plans. With the support of its Western commanders, Kyiv’s intelligence reportedly developed a strategy for a powerful attack, which is already close to come.

Amid the blind threats from Kyiv, the first steps are already being taken without any results. On April 15, two Storm Shadow missiles were reportedly intercepted in the town of Berdyansk. The NATO missiles were likely heading to the bridge in order to probe Russian air defenses.

Mirrored - South Front





