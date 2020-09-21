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All Part Of The Plan - In Doctors We Trust
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97 views • September 21, 2020
Why is it we will take the time to look at all the ingredients in our cereal but when a doctor tells us to take something we never question what it is that is it the drug or vaccine?
Have we been Indoctornated to just accept what they tell just because they have MD or Dr in front of their name?
Things Are Not What They Seem To Be! They Have a Plan For You and Me Do You Know What That Plan Is?
Have we been Indoctornated to just accept what they tell just because they have MD or Dr in front of their name?
Things Are Not What They Seem To Be! They Have a Plan For You and Me Do You Know What That Plan Is?
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