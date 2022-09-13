Zecharia and Revelation

The Two Witnesses, who are they? Does Revelation have a connection with the prophet Zecharia? As a matter of fact, all of the prophets have a connection to the book of Revelation.
Proverbs 11:1 "A false balance is abomination to the LORD..."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.